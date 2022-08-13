Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRSR. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PRSR remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

Prospector Capital Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

