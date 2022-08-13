Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $4.61 Million in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of Bright Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Lights Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

BLTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,397. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Bright Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

