Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZING. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $426,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ZING traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,688. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

