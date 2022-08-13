Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases 350,000 Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 2.26% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,456,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,260,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

USCT remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Friday. 26,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

