Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Position in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.61% of TLGY Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter worth $996,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,178,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLGY remained flat at $10.01 on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,265. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

