Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes $7.36 Million Position in Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 745,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.25% of Angel Pond at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Angel Pond during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Pond by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Pond in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

Angel Pond Price Performance

POND traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,591. Angel Pond Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Angel Pond Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.