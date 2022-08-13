Tadpole Finance Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $29,028.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00008923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00038325 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Tadpole Finance Profile
Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 564,128 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html.
Tadpole Finance Coin Trading
