TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,640,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the July 15th total of 48,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of TAL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,059. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.87.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 375.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,053,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,292,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 290,847 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 262,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 84,090 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
