Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TALN remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Talon International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Talon International, Inc manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; Flex-It films, adhesive films, overlay films, seam sealing tapes; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings.

