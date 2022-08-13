Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Talon International Price Performance
OTCMKTS TALN remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Talon International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
About Talon International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talon International (TALN)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Talon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.