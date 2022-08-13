Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a growth of 266.2% from the July 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talon Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Talon Metals Trading Up 6.2 %

TLOFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,318. Talon Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

