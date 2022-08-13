Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a growth of 266.2% from the July 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talon Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Talon Metals Trading Up 6.2 %
TLOFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,318. Talon Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talon Metals (TLOFF)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.