Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $172.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.21. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.