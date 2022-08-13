Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $172.48 on Tuesday. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.55.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

