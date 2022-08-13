Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $35.38.
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
