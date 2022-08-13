TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.52% of TD SYNNEX worth $51,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $103.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.75. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,394 shares of company stock worth $2,646,825. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

