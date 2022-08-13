Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TETE stock remained flat at $10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

