TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia Sells 5,676 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $373,415.00.

TechTarget Stock Up 2.7 %

TTGT stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 188.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $111.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TechTarget by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

