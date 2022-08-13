Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Telecom Argentina from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE TEO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 56,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,315. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.48. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3139 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 173,445 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

