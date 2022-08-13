Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Short Interest Update

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telekom Austria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Telekom Austria Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY remained flat at $12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.22. Telekom Austria has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $18.46.
Telekom Austria Cuts Dividend
About Telekom Austria
Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.
Read More
