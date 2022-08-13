Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.50.
TELL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut Tellurian from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.75.
Tellurian Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.20. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian
About Tellurian
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tellurian (TELL)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.