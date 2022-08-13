Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.50.

TELL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut Tellurian from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.20. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

About Tellurian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $15,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tellurian by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 3,619,847 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 100.1% during the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,568,885 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $5,698,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

