Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

TMSNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Temenos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. Temenos has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $168.58.

Temenos Dividend Announcement

About Temenos

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

