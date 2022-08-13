Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Releases Earnings Results

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06, reports.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

TNYA stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 91.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

