TenUp (TUP) Price Reaches $0.0747 on Top Exchanges

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, TenUp has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $163,289.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003795 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00143820 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009373 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000050 BTC.
About TenUp
TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TenUp
