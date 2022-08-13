TERA (TERA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

TERA (TERA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. TERA has a total market cap of $703,383.58 and approximately $4.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TERA has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038703 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

