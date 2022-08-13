Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

Teradata Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TDC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 853,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teradata has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

