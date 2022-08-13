TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of TESS stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 million, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
