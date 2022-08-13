Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBS remained flat at $15.75 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 6.98%.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

