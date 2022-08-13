Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $85,345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of TXN traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.38. 4,161,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91. The stock has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

