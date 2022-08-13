TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. TheStreet downgraded TFI International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.44.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

