The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Up 32.5% in July

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,943. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.69. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,333,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,759,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

