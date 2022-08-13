The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Declares GBX 21.25 Dividend

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.25 ($0.26) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BKG opened at GBX 4,077 ($49.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 957.04. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,490 ($42.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($63.22). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,986.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,997.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.
In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson purchased 16,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,657 ($44.19) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($713,548.04).
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.
