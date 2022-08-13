The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Declares GBX 21.25 Dividend

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.25 ($0.26) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.4 %

BKG opened at GBX 4,077 ($49.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 957.04. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,490 ($42.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($63.22). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,986.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,997.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson purchased 16,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,657 ($44.19) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($713,548.04).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About The Berkeley Group

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,783.75 ($57.80).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.