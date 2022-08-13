The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the July 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKGFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,850.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKGFF opened at $46.17 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.