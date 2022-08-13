The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Up 2.0 %

BDVSY traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It is involved in the online motor retailing and vehicle auctioneering activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement/change, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacturing, distribution, and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

