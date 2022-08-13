The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Bidvest Group Stock Up 2.0 %
BDVSY traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.38.
About The Bidvest Group
