The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,292,245 shares of company stock valued at $90,038,061. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after buying an additional 703,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,663,000 after buying an additional 89,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after buying an additional 747,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

