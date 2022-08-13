The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

CRTG remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

