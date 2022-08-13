The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $29,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $295,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.38. 1,080,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,706. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.31. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

