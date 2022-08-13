The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 64.7% in July

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $102,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 5,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,966. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

