The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price to $22.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLPX. Cowen dropped their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Olaplex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.58.

Olaplex stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.22 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Olaplex by 97.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,636,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at about $41,576,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olaplex by 89.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,597,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

