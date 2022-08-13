The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The Gym Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:GYM opened at GBX 171 ($2.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £304.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.84. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 315 ($3.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

