The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,722. The stock has a market cap of $321.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

