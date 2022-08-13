The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $414.16

Shares of The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 414.16 ($5.00) and traded as high as GBX 479 ($5.79). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.68), with a volume of 177,639 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 414.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 448.33. The stock has a market cap of £242.92 million and a P/E ratio of 525.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The Independent Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 898.88%.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

