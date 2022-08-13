The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Kroger by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 241,498 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 124,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.