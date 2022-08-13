The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Down 26.5% in July

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $152,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $7.75 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

