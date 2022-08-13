The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,749 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $62,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,599 shares of company stock worth $3,458,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $146.67. 5,038,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $350.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.