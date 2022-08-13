The Sandbox (SAND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $261.50 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $261.50 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00005469 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00549529 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005198 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00188053 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,060,208 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

