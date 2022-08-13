The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.49. 825,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

