The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $120.71. 715,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

