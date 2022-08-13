THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0001

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $725,258.05 and approximately $186,504.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000138 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000314 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.