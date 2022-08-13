TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $9.05. 77,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 714,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD ( NYSE:TXMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million.

(Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.