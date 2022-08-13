TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $9.05. 77,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 714,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.