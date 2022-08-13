TheStreet Downgrades ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) to C

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCH traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. ICC has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. ICC comprises 2.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 7.48% of ICC worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

