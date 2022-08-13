Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Short Interest Update

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THNCF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS THNCF remained flat at $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. Thinkific Labs has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

